    Rakhimbekov's election campaign headquarters hold photo exhibition in Nur-Sultan

    21:21, 14 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -The election campaign headquarters of president candidate Toleutay Rakhimbekov organized the photo exhibition in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the People's Democratic Patriotic Party "Auyl".

    The photo exhibition showcased works of photographers from all corners of Kazakhstan depicting the rural life in Kazakhstan.

    At the opening ceremony of the exhibition its visitors were familiarized with the focal points of Toleutay Rakhimbekov's election program.

    Recall that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered seven candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

