Rakhimbekov's election headquarters organize flashmob in Taldykorgan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Taldykorgan hosted a flashmob where people performed Kara zhorga dance. It was organized by the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl Political Party Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Kazinform reports.

Reps of the election headquarters told those gathered about the focal points of Rakhimbekov's election program.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates, including Rakhimbekov.