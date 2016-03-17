  • kz
    Ramūnas Butautas: We did our best

    08:43, 17 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Coach of "Astana" Basketball Club Ramūnas Butautas, gave a comment on yesterday's match vs. Saint Petersburg's "Zenit" within the VTB.

    “The team members did their best, despite plenty of mistakes. They did all possible. Besides, Pat Calathes and Nick Caner-Medley could not join us for trauma. And it was uneasy. I believe, the leaders of the team will recover soon and will join us,” said he, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

