Ramires: Chelsea midfielder signs new contract until 2019

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Chelsea midfielder Ramires has signed a new contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2019.

The 28-year-old joined the club from Benfica in 2010 and has made 241 appearances for the Blues, according to BBC. He has won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup while at Chelsea. "In the past five years the club has lifted every major trophy," he said. "I hope to be an important part of many more successes in the next four years."