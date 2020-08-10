  • kz
    Rapid COVID-19 spread halted in Kazakhstan

    17:15, 10 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has been halted in Kazakhstan, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, an official spokesperson of the Health Ministry, told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kodzhakhmetov, the country has managed to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation has leveled off and is under control of the government, health system and sanitary and epidemic services, he said.

    The spokesperson of the Health Ministry called for further reduction in cases of and deaths from COVID-19 as well as the related diseases


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus
