Rapper BoB insists the Earth is flat: &#39;I didn&#39;t wanna believe it either&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bobby Ray Simmons Jr, better known as BoB, American rapper and music producer, believes that the Earth is flat, according to recent tweets from his account.

The rapper - who has released hits Nothin' on You, Airplanes and Magic - posted dozens of tweets, presenting a variety of arguments as to why modern science is wrong.

"A lot of people are turned off by the phrase 'flat earth' ... but there's no way u can see all the evidence and not know... grow up," he tweeted.

He argued that if the Earth were indeed curved, evidence of that would be apparent when looking at the horizon in the distance and distant cities would be hidden from view because of curvature.

"No matter how high in elevation you are... the horizon is always eye level ... sorry cadets... I didn't wanna believe it either," the rapper tweeted.

The artist also posted, for his followers to ponder, a variety of photos without explanations that he seemed to think further proved his theory.

He shut down any and all attempts from followers to question his evidence, turning their questions about his theories back on them. When one user asked how no edge of the Earth had been discovered, if it were indeed flat, BoB responded: "Have u been to the edge ? or is that what your science book told you"?

"Well, at least ppl are better at insulting me than they are at thinking," the rapper added.

American astrophysicist and cosmologist Neil deGrasse Tyson later joined the conversation and pointed out inaccuracies in BoB's arguments. The singer claimed that the New York City skyline should be invisible from Harriman State Park's Bear Mountain 60 miles away, as it would be hidden behind 170 feet of curved Earth.

Tyson not only pointed out that most buildings in Manhattan are much taller than that, but also corrected the rapper's calculations, informing BoB that the Earth's curve blocks 150 feet of Manhattan, not 170:

But Tyson assured BoB: "Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn't mean we all can't still like your music."

The artist is not alone in this line of thinking. He is following in the footsteps of the recent flat-Earthers trend, among people who believe that the world is flat and does not orbit the sun. The movement has been gaining ground in the US as of late.

BoB assured his followers that if they simply did the research, they too would come to the same conclusion that he had.

"Don't believe what I say, research what I say," he tweeted.

Source: The Guardian.com