Rare fish weighing 125 kg caught in Atyrau (PHOTO)

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Fish are caught in the Ural River for the scientific purposes, and a rare sturgeon weighing 125 kg was recently caught.

"Sturgeons have lived for millions of years in the Earth and it is a relict fish. The population of this fish reduced dramatically over the recent decades. Now this type of fish is vanishing species. The fishermen caught a fish that already laid eggs. This is very good. It gives another hope for revival of the population. We want to save this fish for breeding," director of Atyrau sturgeon plant Rashiden Kalidullin informed.