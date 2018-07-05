Rare pictures of US collectors on display in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A unique exhibition Artists of the XIX - XX centuries from private collections of the U.S. will be unveiled in Astana on July 6, Kazinform reports.

Its solemn opening will be held as part of festivities, dated to the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana city.



Pictures of famous Russian painters, who played a great role in the history of art of the XIX-XX centuries, will be featured there. Those visiting will enjoy the paintings of great artists such as Falk, Grigoriyev, Goncharova, Korovin, Repin and Makovsky.



The event is organized with sponsorship of the Russian-American Fund and The SonMar Group (the U.S.) and with support of the New York City Hall along with the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.



Ministers, deputies and famous public figures are expected to participate in the opening ceremony.