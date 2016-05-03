  • kz
    Rare tornado hits Astana

    07:29, 03 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An extremely rare tornado hit the Kazakh capital Astana on Monday. Instagram user ztb_video shared a video of the tornado that garnered over 60K views and 7,000 likes.

