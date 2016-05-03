"Kazinform" International News Agency
Rare tornado hits Astana
07:29, 03 May 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An extremely rare tornado hit the Kazakh capital Astana on Monday. Instagram user ztb_video shared a video of the tornado that garnered over 60K views and 7,000 likes.
Tags:
Kazakhstan
Astana
Weather in Kazakhstan
News
Natural disasters
