Rate of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 63% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rate of patients who beat the coronavirus infection has amounted to 63.8% of total COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry’s Telegram Channel, the daily increase of the COVID-19 cases has dropped from 4% to 2.1% countrywide. The number of ambulance calls have declined by 35%. The intensive care units’ bed occupancy rate has dipped from 73% to 57%. The occupancy rate of temporary and infectious hospitals has plummeted to 54%.

Earlier it was reported that of 80,226 coronavirus patients registered in Kazakhstan 51,260 people had defeated the virus.