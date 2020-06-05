Ratings of Kazakhstani TV channels increased during COVID-19 pandemic - Tanysbai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The process of digitalization of the society affects all segments of media industry, says Chairperson of JSC Republican Television and Radio Complex QAZAQSTAN Lyazzat Tanysbai, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the roundtable dedicated to the problems of the development of information sphere, Ms Tanysbai noted that television remains a popular source of information thanks to the fact that people trust it. They turn on their TV sets, because they believe they can trust the information broadcast on television.

She also added that the internet helps promote the TV content through YouTube.

During the coronavirus pandemic, in her words, people were looking for quality and reliable information. The ratings of the domestic TV channels sky-rocketed which is of paramount importance for any mass media.

In total, there are 410 TV channels in Kazakhstan. Of 410, 161 TV channels are Kazakhstani and 249 are foreign ones. Almost one third of Kazakhstani TV channels began broadcasting in the past three years.