    Raul Castro confirms resignation as Cuba leader in 2018

    14:19, 07 November 2015
    MEXICO. KAZINFORM - Cuban leader Raul Castro confirmed he would retire on February 24, 2018, when his current term ends.

    I will not become the great-grandfather nor the great-grandson as then the Cubans would get bored of me... I will step down on February 24, 2018," Castro said, as quoted by El Financiero news portal.

    The 84-year-old Cuban leader first announced it was his last term as the Council of State chairman, which is the head of state in Cuba, in February 2013 after being re-elected for another five years.

    The post was held by Fidel Castro in 1976-2006, who then delegated his powers to his younger brother. Raul Castro was officially elected to head the Council of State in February 2008, Sputniknews.com.

