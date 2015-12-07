Real estate realtor attacked by 19yo in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - In Petropavlovsk a 19-year-old man stabbed an employee of a real estate agency in the head.

The accident occurred in the office of the agency. According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, the 19-year-old resident of the area was detained without delay for grievous bodily harm. Pre-trial investigation under the article 106 of the Criminal Code has been initiated. The suspect shall remain in the temporary detention center of the city police department. The victim is in a hospital.