    Real Madrid beat Barcelona in Spain's El Clasico

    12:35, 02 March 2020
    MADRID. KAZINFORM - Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 Sunday in the famous 'El Clasico' showdown at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

    According to Anadolu Agency, t he teams were unable to break a scoreless deadlock in the first half but the home team clinched the victory with two goals in the second half.

    Los Blancos (the Whites) took a 1-0 lead after Vinicius Junior found the net in the 71st minute and Mariano Diaz made it 2-0 with a stoppage time goal.

    Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in La Liga by increasing their points to 56 at the end of 26 weeks.

    Barcelona missed a chance to open up a five-point gap with this defeat and are now one point behind their archrivals in second place.

    Sunday results in La Liga:

    Sevilla - Osasuna: 3-2

    Athletic Bilbao - Villarreal: 1-0

    Espanyol - Atletico Madrid: 1-1

    Real Mallorca - Getafe: 0-1

    Real Madrid - Barcelona: 2-0


    Sport Football World News
