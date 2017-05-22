Real Madrid seals first league title in 5 years with win over Malaga

MALAGA. KAZINFORM Real Madrid secured their first La Liga title since 2012 with a routine victory away to Malaga on Sunday, EFE reports.

It is coach Zinedine Zidane's first league title after he led the Merengues to Champions League glory in his first season in charge last year.

A goal by Cristiano Ronaldo after just two minutes of play at La Rosaleda stadium and another by Karim Benzema shortly after half-time secured the victory Madrid required, rendering saw second-place Barcelona's 4-2 home win over Eibar meaningless.



Zidane's team only needed a draw to secure the title and Barcelona from winning three consecutive league championships.

Marid's march to the title has been relentless and ruthless, and they began Sunday's showdown In the same vein.

Isco capitalized on poor defending from Luis Hernandez in the second minute to put Cristiano Ronald through on goal.

The Portuguese forward rounded Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni to tap in and set Real on their way to an ultimately comfortable victory.

Despite a relatively disjointed performance, the champions-elect were never really troubled.

Malaga briefly threatened an equalizer in the first half, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas producing two saves from former Barcelona player Sandro Ramirez.



Madrid weathered the home side's pressure and doubled their lead shortly after the break when Benzema tapping in a rebound from Sergio Ramos' shot.

Real will now set their sights on securing a record 12th Champions League crown, with the final against Juventus in Cardiff being played on Sunday June 4.