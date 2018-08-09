Real Madrid transfers goalkeeper Courtois from Chelsea

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Spanish giants and reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid announced the signing of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Wednesday.

In a statement, the club said the Belgian international signed for Los Blancos for the next six seasons, Anadolu Agency reports.

"After the medical [checkup] that will take place tomorrow, Thursday 9 August, the player will be presented at 1 p.m. in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium," the statement said.

"Subsequently, Courtois will go out on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time wearing the Real Madrid C.F. jersey and will speak to the media in the press room," it added.

Spanish sport newspapers said Real Madrid paid €35 million ($40.6 million) to Chelsea to complete the transfer.

Courtois will likely be the first choice over Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who helped them win three consecutive Champions League titles.

Courtois was awarded the Golden Glove at the World Cup 2018 in Russia, making more saves than any other goalkeeper in the tournament.