Reality show to be held within celebration of 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A reality show will be held within the framework of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told in his recent interview.

"We proposed about 25 main projects. Now are working on them, and they will be presented via mass media to people soon. We also plan to have a photo contest dedicated to the independence of our country with quite big prize fund. Besides, we might launch a reality show to involve as many people to celebration of the event as possible," D. Abayev said.

The Minister also stressed that there would be no additional money allocated for these purposes.