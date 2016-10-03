Reality TV star Kim Kardashian attacked in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two unknown men reportedly attacked Kim Kardashian West in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

According to reports, two armed men dressed as police officers stormed into the reality TV star's hotel room and held her at gunpoint for several hours.



Kardashian West's spokesperson said Kim ‘is badly shaken but physically unharmed'.



Kim's husband rapper Kanye West abruptly ended his concert in New York that night after learning of the news.