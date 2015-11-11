Realization of creative ideas of our youth can lead to breakthrough of our economy - G. Lesbekov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The republican forum of youth entrepreneurship began in Almaty. Experts in the sphere of economy and finance, successful businessmen, students and teachers from more than 30 universities of Kazakhstan take part in the forum.

The organizers of the forum are "Damu" Fund and the national office Enactus Kazakhstan.

"Presently, the government conducts a policy on support of youth entrepreneurship, by means of the mechanisms of "Damu" Fund included. It is good that young people are interested to start their business, become independent and contribute to social and economic development of the country. The youth becomes more ambitious, proposes big creative ideas, the implementation of which can lead to a breakthrough in the economy of the country," Executive Director of "Damu" Fund Gabit Lesbekov told.

Panel discussions with the participation of famous businessmen will be held within the framework of the forum. They will share their experience with young entrepreneurs.