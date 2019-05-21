Recep Erdoğan receives Secretary General of Turkic Council

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey received the Secretary General of the Turkic Council, Baghdad Amreyev on 20 May 2019, in Istanbul, Kazinform has learnt from the Secretariat of the Turkic Council.

Secretary General Amreyev informed President Erdogan about the recent activities of Turkic Council, preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Turkic Council, which will take place in October 2019 in Azerbaijan coinciding with the 10th anniversary of establishment of the Turkic Council and events to be organized in this context.

Secretary General expressed his gratitude both for the contribution and active participation of Turkey in the comprehensive cooperation in all areas among Turkic Council Member States and for the continuous support of H.E. Erdoğan to the initiatives and projects of the organization.

Secretary General Amreyev briefed H.E. Erdoğan regarding the recent establishment of the Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkic Speaking Countries and efforts undertaken by the Secretariat to set up a Joint Investment Fund. He also informed the President on opening a representation office of the Turkic Council in Budapest, relations with non-member countries and international organizations, as well as the reform process of the Turkic Council.

President Erdogan underscored that Turkic World has always been a priority for Turkey and expressed satisfaction with the activities and achievements made by the Turkic Council, as well as the realization of the decisions taken at the last Head of States Summit held in Cholpon-Ata in September 2018.

H.E. Erdoğan reiterated his full support to the Secretariat of Turkic Council in the implementation of its activities and initiatives, development of the relations with brotherly Turkic Speaking Countries and other non-member countries, as well as increasing collaboration with other international organizations including attaining observer status in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

President Erdoğan highly appreciated the preparations for the establishment of the Joint Investment Fund and expressed that the Fund should be strong enough to support the business sector including small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) of the Member States.

Deputy Secretary General Dr. Ömer Kocaman and Project Director Ali Çiviler accompanied Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev at the meeting.