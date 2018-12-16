Reception held in Moscow to mark Independence Day of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 12, 2018, a state reception was held in Moscow on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

There were representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, deputies of the State Duma and the Council of the Federation, foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Moscow and international organizations, scientists and cultural workers, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the reception, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

In his speech, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that since gaining sovereignty, Kazakhstan has made a rapid breakthrough in its socio-economic and political development. "These successes have been achieved thanks to the efforts of the entire Kazakhstan people, the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose strategic vision has determined the modern look of the country on the world stage," the head of the diplomatic mission emphasized. He recalled that from the first days of independence and to this day for Kazakhstan, Russia was and still is the closest friend and best neighbor. According to Imangali Tasmagambetov, the outgoing 2018 has also been fruitful for bilateral relations, where there is a positive growing dynamic of interaction across the entire spectrum of issues.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin noted that in a short period a qualitatively new model of intergovernmental relations was built, which responds to modern realities and at the same time takes into account unique experience and traditions. According to him, today both countries demonstrate commitment to the traditions of good neighborliness and mutual understanding. "We are impressed by the successes achieved by our friends under the leadership of the far-sighted statesman Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. His course towards full partnership with Russia and economic integration in the Eurasian space is especially valuable for us," the Russian diplomat said.

Warm congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day sounded on the sidelines of the reception from the mouth of famous representatives of Russian business, science and culture.

General Director of PJSC "KamAZ" Sergey Kogogin admitted that he is very pleased with the success of the neighboring state. "We have been working in Kazakhstan for a long time and feel at home. Rarely, where in another country of the world, you will find such comfortable conditions for doing business. We are confident that the economy of the republic will continue to actively develop and remain stable," said the head of the company.

Valery Fedorov, General Director of VTsIOM, reminded that according to sociological polls, Kazakhstan regularly becomes the leader of Russian sympathies. "Residents of the Russian Federation appreciate the neighboring state for a clear commitment to the Eurasian vector of integration and fulfillment of the allied debt," he said. "In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev's leadership plays a big role. integration. "

Valery Simonov, editor-in-chief of the Trud newspaper, noted that after 2.5 decades after the collapse of the USSR, it is Kazakhstan that shows how you can live peacefully, stably, be a respected member of the vast international community, enjoy the love and respect of millions of people. "We have been taught never to exaggerate the role of the individual in history. But I think a huge merit in all the achievements of the country of Nursultan Nazarbayev. You, and we were lucky with him," the journalist concluded.

Popular Russian actress Lydia Fedoseeva-Shukshina congratulated Kazakhstanis on the holiday. "I love Kazakhstan very much, because I have been to different festivals more than once, and I know how hospitable, beautiful, wonderful, beautiful people live there. We have always been free, comfortable and comfortable with you," the artist did not hide her emotions. .

During the reception, guests were able to enjoy the national color, which the solemn event was given by the performance of the Kazakh folklore group and an exhibition of works by Kazakhstan artists from the private collection of Nurlan Smagulov.