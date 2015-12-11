Reception on celebration of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day held in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan held an official reception. The event was attended by the representatives of the diplomatic corps, the international organizations accredited in Bishkek, legislative and executive authorities and research and creative intellectuals of Kyrgyzstan.

Welcoming the guests, Kazakhstan Ambassador Aiymdos Bozzhigitov told about the global and integration initiatives of the country and its President Nursultan Nazarbayev in nuclear disarmament process and declaring the Central Asian region free of nuclear weapons. The Kazakh diplomat noted a high level of bilateral inter-state relations with Kyrgyzstan and further potential in their development and strengthening. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askar Beshimov congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day.

The event was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.