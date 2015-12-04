Reception on occasion of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day held at InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM A solemn reception hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK, was attended by senior executives of the British Government, members of the Parliament, heads of the British companies and academia, public figures, as well as the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in London.

Speaking at the reception, Ambassador Kazykhanov underlined that within a short period of independence Kazakhstan has become a modern and successful state with a dynamically developing economy and a stable political system.

The Ambassador has also stated that today, Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the international community and contributes to ensuring global and regional security.

Mr. Erzhan Kazykhanov stressed that President Nursultan Nazarbayev set a task on joining Kazakhstan into the group of 30 most developed countries of the world. Key mechanisms for that are the initiatives put forward by the President in his recent State of the Nation Address, Plan of the Nation – the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of the President of Kazakhstan and other strategic programmes.

Source: http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en