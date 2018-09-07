  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Reconstructed park in Temirtau shown to Nursultan Nazarbayev

    15:13, 07 September 2018
    Photo: None
    TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has visited the Temirtau Park of Culture and Recreation that was reconstructed within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru State Program, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State inspected the park's facilities, the construction of which was financed through extrabudgetary sources. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the theatrical performance telling the 1950s and 60s history of the town of Temirtau.

    During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan met and talked with his friends and former colleagues within the metallurgical plant.

      

    Tags:
    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!