Reconstruction of section of Almaty-Bishkek highway to begin in April 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has instructed to begin the reconstruction of a section of the Almaty-Bishkek highway next to the Altyn Orda market in April 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for the section of the Almaty-Bishkek highway next to the Altyn Orda market, currently it is a four-lane road. After the reconstruction it will be a ten-lane road," Mamin was told during his visit to Almaty city.



Askar Mamin asked representatives of KazAvtoZhol company when they will complete the project and how much it will cost. It was noted that the project worth 10 billion tenge will be finished by July 2017.



The First Vice Prime Minister charged to begin the reconstruction in April 2017. "In fact, we will expand the pass-through capability of the road by opening additional lanes," he added.



