Record floods kill hundreds, leave thousands without shelter in North Korea

MOSCOW. KAZINFORMNorth Korea has been hit by the strongest floods in decades, with hundreds of people dead or missing, South Korean media said Wednesday.

Typhoon Lionrock hit the region two weeks ago, bringing downpour the like of which had not been seen since 1945, South Korea's Yonhap agency cited the North's radio KCBS as saying.



The heavy rain caused tens of thousands of homes and public buildings to collapse, according to the North Korean state agency KCNA. It disrupted communications, submerging railways and roads and downing power lines.



Source: Sputniknews