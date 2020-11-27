Record high 27,543 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 27,543, a record high nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of the coronavirus infections has risen to 2,215,533, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

The previous record high of 25,487 detected daily cases was documented on Thursday. According to the crisis center, the relative growth increased from 1.2% to 1.3%.