Record-high 90,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Nearly 90,000 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the United States as of Thursday, the Thanksgiving day, reaching a new all-time high for the 16th consecutive day, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Wednesday's death toll climbed to 2,284 cases, the highest since May 7, also the 7th highest daily death total to data, Xinhua reports.





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next 4 weeks, with 10,600 to 21,400 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending Dec. 19.

CDC's national ensemble predicted that a total of 294,000 to 321,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Dec. 19.

The third wave of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities has continued, as cases increased at twice the rate of the nation's total cases, according to The COVID Tracking Project.





States across the United States reported a 50 percent increase in new long-term care cases, 46,153 new COVID-19 cases this week alone.

Long-term care facilities recorded about 3,000 new deaths in one week, a marker last passed in early June. Nearly half of these deaths occurred in the Midwest, according to the tracking project.

While the Midwest remains the epicenter of long-term care facility outbreaks, accounting for 39 percent of new cases, the crisis stretches beyond the Midwest.

As COVID-19 continued to sweep the country, each region reported their largest increase of long-term care cases in the past four months, according to the tracking project.