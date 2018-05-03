Record number of speakers to gather at Global Challenges Summit 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov told about the topics to be discussed at the Global Challenges Summit 2018 (the Astana Economic Forum) that will be held from May 17 to 19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our main aim within the framework of the three-day forum is to raise questions, prepare answers, develop solutions on a worldwide basis, and to adapt them to the conditions of Kazakhstan together with representatives of the world's intellectual elite," he told a briefing at the Government.

Timur Suleimenov also said that a record number of speakers, nearly 500 people from various countries, will arrive this year to participate in the Summit.

"These are visionaries, politicians, technologists, leaders of technological breakthroughs, and those who deal with healthcare and resources. It is a global variety of world-class speakers. Many of us know the names of Steve Wozniak, Michio Kaku," the minister said.

Mr. Suleimenov also revealed the format of the forum and how it differs from the previous ones.

"This year the forum will last for three days, which is the main difference between it and the previous ones. The first two days will be dedicated to the global agenda. We call the third day ‘a strategic session', i.e. the key speakers will remain here and for a full day they will work with representatives of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the expert community within six directions to ensure that the ideas they come with will be adapted to our realities as much as possible. It is a workshop from which we will learn specific lessons," he stressed.

In addition, according to the minister, the agenda of the Summit will be expanded.

"Previously the forum focused more on financial and economic issues. The economic core will remain as well. However, alongside this, it will be supplemented by resources, robotization, singularity, changing human role in the world, changing social relations, breakthroughs in agronomics and industry. This should change the nature of the event and enrich everyone who will participate in the forum," the head of the ministry pointed out.

He also underscored the openness and transparency of the current forum.



"On the one hand, the forum will be substantive. On the other hand, we are not afraid to raise the questions which are raised in Davos, in Boao, at the meetings of the World Bank and other global financial institutions. Combined with a bold and open discussion, a vision of our Kazakh experts, scientists, politicians and the world's elite, it is a new face of the Astana Economic Forum," Mr. Suleimenov concluded.