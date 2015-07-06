Record setting «beshbarmak» cooked in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The biggest beshbarmak weighing 700 kg was cooked in Astana today. The record was registered by the Guinness Book of Records.

The dish was made in the Lovers' Park. A representative of the Guinness Book of Records from Turkey was monitoring the process.

According to organizers, more than 500 kg of meat, 300 kg of onion, 300 of flour were bought for making the dish. As a result of the record setting weight of beshbarmak was 750 kg.

20 chefs from the restaurants of Astana were making the dish for three hours.