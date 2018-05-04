Red book onagers set free in N Kazakhstan

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Nine onagers, brought last year to Kostanay region, were freed from the paddock to inhabit the Altyn Dala wildlife reserve.

Onagers disappeared in Kazakhstan back in 1930s due to overhunting. One of the widely used ways to revive the extinct species and populations in Kazakhstan is reintroduction.



14 onagers were brought to the Barsa Kelmes Island during the period of 1953-1961. As soon the headcount reached 200, they were taken to the mainland. Later they were brought to the Altyn Emel with headcount up to 3,417.



Torgai steppe of Kostanai region is one of the largest steppe regions with a potential to bring back extinct wild odd-toed hoofed quadrupeds and Przewalski's wild horses and maintain these particular species in the wild once they had probably inhabited.



The region has been reintroducing onagers on since 2017 until 2020.