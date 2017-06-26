Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU. KAZINFORM Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the eighth race of the Formula One World Championship, at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday, EFE reports.

Ricciardo, 28, made his first win this year and his fifth victory since joining F1 in the Azerbaijani capital, ahead of Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

Canadian Lance Stroll of Williams came third.

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel, leader of the Championship, finished fourth, followed by British Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Three consecutive safety-car periods kept delaying the race, after punctures, debris and more debris forced pauses.

Eventually, it was stopped with a red flag as controllers decided Baku's urban track needed to be fully cleaned up before anything could continue.

Vettel continued leading the Championship with 153 points, 14 points ahead of second-placed Hamilton.

The next race of the F1 World Championship, the ninth out of the 20 races, is to be held in Austria in two weeks.