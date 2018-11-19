Red Cross reps invited to join Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and International Committee of the Red Cross are invited to take part in the meeting of the Astana Process for settlement of situation in Syria.

According to the guarantor states, bilateral and trilateral consultations of the Astana Process guarantor states will take place on November 28, a plenary sitting will be held on November 29. Those gathered are expected to debate an issue on involving new observers in the Astana format.



"Representatives of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and International Committee of the Red Cross are invited to join the talks," Kazakh MFA's official spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.



As earlier reported, the 11th international high-level meeting on Syria as part of the Astana Process will take place on November 28-29 in Astana. Delegations of Iran, Russia and Turkey, government and opposition armed groups of Syria, representatives of the UN and Jordan as observers are to attend the talks ahead.