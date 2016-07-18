Red terror-alert level announced in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The police cordoned off the Almaty-1 railway station.

There were messages sent via social networks about a bomb and fire in the railway station. However, the department for emergencies refuted the rumours.

Nevertheless, there has been no official information about a bomb or the situation in the station yet.

As it was earlier informed, unknown men began shooting in several districts of Almaty. According to preliminary information, police officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

The red terror-alert level was announced in Almaty today at 12:20 pm, the press service of the emergency department informs.