    Red terror-alert level lifted in Almaty

    19:32, 18 July 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Red terror-alert level has been lifted in Almaty, the city's Operational Headquarters for Fight with Terrorism informs.

    “By a decision of the Republican Operational Headquarters for Fight with Terrorism the red terror-alert level has been lifted in Almaty. The suspect struggled with police and was disarmed and taken into custody.

    As it was found out, the suspect attacked a taxi driver, as a result of which a female passenger died. The situation in the city is stable now and is under control of the law-enforcement bodies,” an official statement reads.

