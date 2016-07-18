Red terror-alert level lifted in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Red terror-alert level has been lifted in Almaty, the city's Operational Headquarters for Fight with Terrorism informs.

“By a decision of the Republican Operational Headquarters for Fight with Terrorism the red terror-alert level has been lifted in Almaty. The suspect struggled with police and was disarmed and taken into custody.

As it was found out, the suspect attacked a taxi driver, as a result of which a female passenger died. The situation in the city is stable now and is under control of the law-enforcement bodies,” an official statement reads.