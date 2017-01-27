Redistribution of power needed for further development - expert

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Secretary of the regional maslikhat Vladimir Bubenko believes that redistribution of power is necessary for the country's further development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Republic marked the 25th anniversary of its Independence. At the initial stage of formation and development of the state a strong presidential form of government was needed. Now we see that, thanks to the wise policy of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan is recognized around the world. Kazakhstan has become a place for resolution of world conflicts. Peace-loving foreign policy of the state is an example for other countries.

For further progressive development of Kazakhstan it is necessary to redistribute power. Strong presidential power should correspond to a strong Parliament and Government. I am sure that redistribution of power between the branches of the Government is a timely measure and is strategically important, as the President said in his address", said Mr Bubenko.

Note that on January 25, 2017 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made an address on redistribution of power between branches of the Government.