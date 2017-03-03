Redistribution of powers to help to confront global challenges

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Redistribution of powers will help to confront global and regional challenges, President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev said during a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"These changes are aimed at further democratization of the society, strengthening the role of the Parliament and improving the Government's independence and accountability. They also improve the fundamentals of the law enforcement and judicial systems, as well as the constitutional oversight. Alongside with that, the draft law suggested for Parliament's consideration contains amendments to Article 23 of the Constitution. On my instruction the Government prepared draft laws on transfer of 35 President's powers to subordinate levels", Nazarbayev said.

According to him, the mentioned draft laws will redistribute powers between the branches of the government in the most efficient way. The redistribution is aimed to confront global and regional challenges in a timely manner.



Constitutional reform providing for the transfer of certain powers from President to Government and Parliament, were initiated by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and actively discussed throughout the country. Famous people, members of the Government, heads of government departments, public figures, representatives of all political parties, intellectuals and popular athletes all expressed their views. Working group recorded all opinions, questions and suggestions, which were voiced at the meetings, published in the media and on the Internet.



The Executive Office allocated special e-mail address to which anyone could send their materials.



More than 6,000 different proposals were received from citizens, considering 63 of 98 articles of the Constitution and all its sections. The proposals were different and not limited by only to the project put up for public discussion.



A significant number was received on the amendments to the Article 26 of the Constitution. Many are asked not to make any changes to itб and the President himself also suggested leaving this article unchanged.