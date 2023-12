ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Referee, judges and supervisors for the Golovkin - Lemieux fight are named, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

The referee in the ring will be Steve Willis, the judges are Glenn Feldman, Steve Weisfeld and Julie Lederman.

The WBA, IBO and IBF supervisors are Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, Ed Levine, Darryl Peoples repspectively.