Reforms in Kazakhstan are timely and necessary – Dr.Sri Sunarti Purwaningsih

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Research Center for Society and Culture at Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI), Dr. Sri Sunarti Purwaningsih shared his view on political reforms initiated by President Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dr.Purwaningsih said that "Reforms announced by President Nazarbayev, namely redistribution of political power in Kazakhstan, are very timely and necessary".



"At present the world is changing very rapidly and facing new challenges which require quick adjustment of political systems and enhancing responsibilities of governments.



So, by empowering the Parliament and Government and at the same time by increasing their responsibility before the society for implementation of state programs and improving socio-economic well-being of the nation, from my point of view, is definitely a wise and very forward looking decision of the Presiden", he said.

"I wish successful realization of that reform in Kazakhstan", concluded the expertю