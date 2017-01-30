Reforms to let president focus on more important issues, Belarus expert

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Redistribution of authority and functions among the government and parliament branches will allow the leadership of Kazakhstan to focus on the strategic directions and questions of the country's development. Belarus Dr. of Economy of Belarus State University Leonid Davydenko expressed such opinion.

"It is positive and beneficial that Nursultan Nazarbayev has decided to redistribute the authority between the Government and Parliament. That way he will be able to focus on other strategic directions and regulate more important issues of the country", said the Belarus expert.

He also expresses confidence that the Government and Parliament are quite able to handle the additional tasks.

