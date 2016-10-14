Refugee family in Germany tries to sell baby on eBay

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - German police searched the apartment of a refugee family residing in Duisburg-Rheinhausen under suspicion of human trafficking, Sputnik reports.

The police have been alerted to a possible sale of a 40-day-old baby girl by her own parents when a corresponding sale ad appeared on Ebay Tuesday.

A German police representative confirmed to Sputnik, that the outrageous incident involved a refugee family that has been living in Germany for one year.

The ad said to be selling a month-old baby for €5,000 and caused anger and indignation across German residents. The advertisement could only be seen online for 30 minutes, with Ebay deleting it after numerous users' complaints.

The police officers temporarily handed the baby over to the youth welfare office and started official inquiry into the case.

While searching the apartment, they found evidence for the ad being posted from the family's computer. The police told Sputnik that the Internet was used by all family members so the investigation is underway to find out those responsible for the crime.

