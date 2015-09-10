Regimantas Jablonskas starts work as Lithuania&#39;s new Consul General in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - New Consul General of the Republic of Lithuania in Almaty city Regimantas Jablonskas has officially taken the office today.

"I've been here for a couple of weeks already. This is my first time in Almaty, although I've already been to the capital of Kazakhstan - Astana. Almaty is a very beautiful city and I've had a chance to see its landmarks, like Medeu, Shimbulak," the Consul General told Kazinform correspondent. The Lithuanian diplomat especially stressed that he is delighted to be posted in Almaty, the twin city of Vilnius. The Consul General said that he looks forward to meeting with Almaty authorities and discussing the idea of holding The Days of Lithuania in Almaty city next year. He also added that Kazakhstan is Lithuania's important strategic partner in Central Asia. In this context, launch of the direct flight linking Astana and Vilnius will further boost cooperation between the two countries. Over the past six months two-way trade made $500 million.