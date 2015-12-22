Regional business map will be active from March 2016 - T.Shotanov

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Regional map of business will be put into operation in March 2016, this has been reported at today's press briefing in CCS by deputy chairman of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Tulemis Shotanov.

"The map will perform 14 regions and two major cities of Kazakhstan. Choosing a region, one may get all necessary information regarding natural resources, minerals and even available power capacity," said T. Shotanov. According to deputy chairman of Atameken, this map will be available to anyone. Business people will have an access to the map via the Internet. He stressed that the card allows you to define potential opportunities existing in each region of the country. The map will contain a detailed analysis of natural and mineral resources, logistics capabilities and even available power capacity. According to the Chamber of entrepreneurs, the overall map database includes information on 306 038 business entities, including 4249 subjects of large and medium-sized businesses, and 301,789 small business entities.