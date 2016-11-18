Regional Mass Media Alliance may be established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Alliance of Regional Mass Media may be established in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Director of Almaty TV Channel Alibek Aldeney announced this initiative at the Regional Mass Media Forum held at Astana-based Kazmediacentre.

Addressing the participants and Minister of Information and Communications, Aldeney said: “Several public organizations are functioning today in media market, such as the National Association of Kazakhstan TV Broadcasters, Union of Kazakhstani Journalists, the Club of Editors-in-Chief etc. As you know, regional mass media comprise 70% of the country’s media market. Unfortunately, there is no organization which would represent and promote their interests although they have enough potential for media market development. In this regard, I would like to propose to establish a new modern organization which would promote the idea of consolidation, in particular, which would protect the interests of regional mass media, which would support and develop them.”

Minister Abayev and forum participants backed the initiative.