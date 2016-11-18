Regional mass media can contribute to Kazakhstan's modernization - Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Regional mass media can make a weighty contribution to the modernization of the Republic of Kazakhstan, says Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

"By instruction of the President of Kazakhstan the ministry will work towards making regional mass media more relevant and advanced," Minister Abayev said at the Regional Mass Media Forum at KazMediaCenter in Astana on Friday. "Today's event is only the first step in that direction. Why is it important? Because demand for reliable information about present-day problems in the regions, single-industry towns and villages has grown considerably. Mass media make sure the government bodies keep on doing their job better, more transparently and more effectively."



In his words, the more developed local mass media are, the more productive interaction at the level of local authorities is.



In his speech the minister mentioned a research carried out in the U.S., according to which, the size of the readership of local mass media is directly related to high turnout at elections, keeping election pledges and even how clean the neighborhood is. Regional mass media are an important and powerful player that can greatly contribute to the modernization of our country in the context of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



Abayev also noted that almost 80% of mass media registered in Kazakhstan function in the regions. That is why topics of the panel sessions were chosen to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the conditions of new information reality - "Crisis management of Kazakhstani media market", "New ways to write materials. Convergent journalism", "Interaction of regional mass media with press services".



During his speech at the forum Minister Abayev also emphasized that social media oust traditional mass media from the market.



According to him, today every smartphone user can make something public or spread the news through either messengers or social media. Regional mass media should change not to lose in the conditions of such strong competition.