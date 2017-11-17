Regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ink MoC

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The Akimat of Akmola region and the Khokimiyat of Syrdarya region have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed on Friday during a meeting between the Akim (governor) of Akmola region, Malik Murzalin, and representatives of the official delegation from Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan.



At the meeting, the sides discussed the further development of the two regions in the economy, trade, tourism, health, culture, and sports.

Malik Murzalin told about the socioeconomic development of the region and emphasized that all sectors of the economy in the region give a wide range of opportunities for the mutually beneficial cooperation.



"The relations between the republics of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are developing very actively. On March 22 and 23, the President of Uzbekistan paid a visit to Kazakhstan, where the sides signed several interregional cooperation agreements. One of these agreements is under implementation today," said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov.



"Syrdarya region was established on February 16, 1963. The population of the region is 727,000 people. The largest city is Gulistan with the population of 54,000 people. Other major cities are Bakht, Syrdarya, Shirin, and Yangier," Marat Igaliyev, the Tourism Adviser to the Akim of Akmola region, wrote on Facebook for reference.