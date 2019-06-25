  • kz
    Regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert due to fervent heat, showers

    19:00, 25 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fervent heat and inclement weather are in store for regions of Kazakhstan tomorrow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat of up to 44°C is forecast for most parts of Kyzylorda region on June 26. Southwestern wind with gusts ranging between 15 and 23 mps will batter the region. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Scorching heat will also grip Turkestan region tomorrow. Mercury will rise up to 42°C there. Chances of storm are high.

    Thunderstorm, squall, and hail are expected in Akmola region on June 26. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

    Kokshetau is likely to see thunderstorm and hail on June 26. Gusts of southwestern wind may reach up to 15 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Dust storm will hit parts of Mangistau region tomorrow. Chances of gusty wind and storm are high as well.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
