Regions to receive over 1,000 locally-manufactured ambulances in Kazakhstan till Nov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 360 ambulances have been manufactured in Kazakhstan, of which 93 have already been delivered to the regions, while the start of delivery of 264 ambulances is slated for today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The total number of ambulance vehicles delivered until November 5 will stand at 1,167

Kazakhstan’s manufacturers have produced 12 mobile medical units, which are to be delivered to the regions until October 15.

It is also said that the country’s local administrations have inked contracts with Aktyubrentgen, under which 49 X-ray machines with each costing KZT41.5 are to be manufactured. Contract negotiations for 4 more X-ray units are underway with 2 regions, namely Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions.

The delivery of all X-ray machines is said to be completed by October 30.