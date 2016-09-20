  • kz
    Regions with lowest employment rate in Kazakhstan named

    12:21, 20 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova named the regions with the lowest employment rate in Kazakhstan.

    "The employment rate remains quite low in West Kazakhstan region (43.5%) and Karaganda, Almaty and Pavlodar regions (almost 50%) despite the implementation of the Employment Roadmap 2020 State Program countrywide," Minister Duissenova said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    Duissenova stressed that the Employment Roadmap 2020 is not enough to blanket unemployed and self-employed population of Kazakhstan. During the reporting period, employment centers founds jobs only for 3,305 people at the projects related to the Nurly Zhol State Program and only 2,186 people within the framework of the Accelerated Industrial and Innovative Development Program.

    "Regional employment centers take measures to find jobs for unemployed Kazakhstani at the projects related to other state and regional programs," she added.

