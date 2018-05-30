Regular flight connects Astana and Vilnius

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vilnius Airport welcomed first regular flight from Astana performed by SCAT, one of the leading Kazakh air companies. The air harbor of the Lithuanian capital hospitably met the Kazakh plane with a traditional ritual of passing the plane through a water arch, created by two fire barrels, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

In honor of the successful launch of an air bridge between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, a press conference was held at the Vilnius airport for the representatives of Kazakhstan media who arrived on the first flight.

The head of PR service of SCAT airline Victoria Starozhilova introduced journalists the main technical and commercial information on the direct flight, which will connect Astana and Vilnius twice a week (every Thursday and Sunday) in one of the most convenient and budget-friendly air flights.



SEO of the company "Lithuanian Aircraft" Marius Gelzhinis and Lithuanian Ambassador in Astana V.Nauduzas presented information on Lithuanian tourism potential to the journalists, pointing favorable political background, which serves as the solid background for dynamically advancing bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

The Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lithuania S.Kadyrbaev expressed his confidence that the opening of the direct flight will encourage further diversification of the economic dialogue between the two countries, opening new prospects for mutual investments, the introduction of high technologies, development of medical and educational projects.